Harbour Diamonds Shine with Thrilling Wins in Bengal Pro T20 League

Harbour Diamonds secured a thrilling three-wicket victory over Adamas Howrah Warriors, moving to third in the Bengal Pro T20 League. With a game in hand, they edge closer to playoff spots. In the women's league, Rupal Tiwari excelled with a stellar all-round performance, leading Diamonds to a 49-run win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:50 IST
The Harbour Diamonds dazzled their way to a thrilling three-wicket triumph against the Adamas Howrah Warriors, propelling them to the third rank in the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 on Tuesday.

With both teams earning eight points from six matches, the Warriors retained the top position due to a superior net run rate. However, the Diamonds, with a game still in hand, are in favorable contention for the playoffs.

In the women's league, Rupal Tiwari shined with an exceptional all-round performance, catalyzing a 49-run victory over Rashmi Medinipur Wizards. Tiwari's impressive 74 off 58 deliveries and taking 2/7 highlighted the women's competition.

