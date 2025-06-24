Left Menu

Krejcikova's Eastbourne Escape: Dramatic Comeback Victory

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova made a thrilling comeback, saving match points to defeat Harriet Dart in the Eastbourne Open's first round. The victory marks Krejcikova's second this year following her recovery from a back injury. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu and Sofia Kenin had contrasting starts in the tournament.

Updated: 24-06-2025 22:21 IST
Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova exhibited her tenacity yet again, narrowly escaping defeat against Britain's Harriet Dart in a gripping opening match at the Eastbourne Open. Despite Dart holding two match points, Krejcikova managed to seize victory with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-5.

Entering the tournament after a late-season start due to a back injury, Krejcikova secured only her second win of the year. Her decisive performance in the rain-affected round, following an early exit at the Queen's Club, sets the stage for her Wimbledon title defense.

In other matches, U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu triumphed over Ann Li after a challenging start, while Sofia Kenin faced an early exit, losing to Australia's Kimberly Birrell. Raducanu is set to face promising Australian talent Maya Joint in subsequent rounds.

