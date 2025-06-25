Left Menu

Aleix Espargaro: From MotoGP to Cycling Stardom

Aleix Espargaro, who retired from Grand Prix racing last year, now leads a dual life as he prepares to race a MotoGP bike and then participates in the Tour of Austria cycling event. The Spaniard joined Lidl-Trek in an ambassadorial role while also being a Honda test rider.

Aleix Espargaro, once thought to have retired from Grand Prix racing, is now navigating an intense dual career. This weekend, the 35-year-old will compete on a MotoGP bike in Assen's Dutch Grand Prix, before switching to cycling at the Tour of Austria 10 days later.

Espargaro, who joined Lidl-Trek this year and also serves as a test rider for Honda, has found himself in a whirlwind schedule. "Working with the factory Honda team at Assen is an unexpected delight," he said. His return fills in for the injured Luca Marini.

Subsequently, Espargaro will don his cycling jersey for Lidl-Trek Future Racing. Cycling, a long-standing passion, has kept him fit and connected with the pro circuit. "I've learned much and look forward to racing some of the world's best cyclists," he remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

