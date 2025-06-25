Bangladesh vs. Pakistan: T20I Clash Set to Ignite in Mirpur

The Bangladesh Cricket Team has unveiled the schedule for a middle-of-the-year T20I series against Pakistan, commencing on July 20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, according to the International Cricket Council's official website.

Earlier this month, the two teams competed in Pakistan, during which Bangladesh suffered a series sweep. Eager to reverse their fortunes, Bangladesh will again vie for supremacy in the shortest format of the game on their home turf.

Central to preparations for the looming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, this series will unfold against Bangladesh's current all-format tour of Sri Lanka. The tour includes two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is, with the Test series playing a significant role in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. Bangladesh's series against Pakistan will include matches on July 20, 22, and 24, all at Mirpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)