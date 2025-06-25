Bangladesh vs. Pakistan: T20I Clash Set to Ignite in Mirpur
Bangladesh will host Pakistan for a three-match T20I series at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla Stadium starting July 20. The series offers preparation for the T20 World Cup. Bangladesh, looking to bounce back from a series loss in Pakistan, have ongoing matches in Sri Lanka.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
The Bangladesh Cricket Team has unveiled the schedule for a middle-of-the-year T20I series against Pakistan, commencing on July 20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, according to the International Cricket Council's official website.
Earlier this month, the two teams competed in Pakistan, during which Bangladesh suffered a series sweep. Eager to reverse their fortunes, Bangladesh will again vie for supremacy in the shortest format of the game on their home turf.
Central to preparations for the looming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, this series will unfold against Bangladesh's current all-format tour of Sri Lanka. The tour includes two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is, with the Test series playing a significant role in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. Bangladesh's series against Pakistan will include matches on July 20, 22, and 24, all at Mirpur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladesh
- Cricket
- Pakistan
- T20I
- Mirpur
- Sher-e-Bangla
- T20 World Cup
- ICC
- Sri Lanka
- Test Championship
ALSO READ
Severe Water Crisis Grips Himachal's Hamirpur Amid Intense Heat
Hamirpur's New House Mapping Initiative to Transform Postal Services
Soaring Temps Urge Reevaluation of School Timings in Hamirpur
Excitement Builds for 2026 Women's T20 World Cup in England
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: A Global Cricketing Extravaganza Awaits