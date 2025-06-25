Left Menu

Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra Face Off in 1st Hockey India Masters Cup Final

Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Maharashtra advanced to the finals of the 1st Hockey India Masters Cup. Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Chandigarh 3-0, while Maharashtra beat Odisha 4-1. The two teams will clash for the title on June 27, 2025, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.

Players in action during the semi-finals (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
The 1st Hockey India Masters Cup has reached its climax as Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Maharashtra emerged victorious in their semi-final clashes to secure spots in the finals. Tamil Nadu overcame Hockey Chandigarh with a decisive 3-0 triumph in the first semi-final. Vinoth Kumar AP led the charge with a goal in the first minute, with Sudharsan S and Captain Adam Antony Sinclair sealing the victory.

In the second semi-final, Hockey Maharashtra showcased dominance over the Hockey Association of Odisha with a convincing 4-1 win. Leonard Keith Pereira scored twice, supported by goals from Vikram Pillay and Karl Gomes. Odisha's solitary goal came from Captain Lajrus Barla. Odisha and Chandigarh will face off for the Bronze.

Throughout the tournament, both finalists showcased exemplary performances; Maharashtra defeated Karnataka 2-1, while Tamil Nadu dominated Punjab 8-2, led by a stellar four-goal display from D Muthuselvan. Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra are set to compete for the prestigious title on June 27, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.

