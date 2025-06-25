Revolutionizing Indian Chess: AICF Launches Stipend Scheme for Young Prodigies

In a historic move for Indian chess, the All India Chess Federation (AICF) has announced the Top National Players Stipend Scheme (TNPSS). This bold initiative, driven by AICF President Nitin Narang, promises financial support to develop chess talent from the grassroots level across India.

AICF President Narang emphasized the scheme's significance in a press release, stating, "For the first time, we're investing directly in the future of our young chess prodigies, providing sustained financial backing to turn their talent into achievements." The stipends, ranging from ₹60,000 to ₹1,50,000, have been disbursed for deserving players, fostering top talent in national and international arenas.

Launched with a robust budget of ₹6.15 crore, TNPSS targets 42 young players excelling at national levels. This scheme alleviates the economic burden of training and competition expenses, empowering players to pursue excellence without financial hindrances. Narang reiterated the commitment to making India a global chess powerhouse, with the scheme representing a significant step toward this vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)