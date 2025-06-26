Mirra Andreeva Advances Despite First Set Slip in Bad Homburg Open

In a thrilling match at the Bad Homburg Open, third seed Mirra Andreeva showcased her resilience by battling back from a first set loss to defeat Denmark's Clara Tauson. The Russian teenager secured her quarter-final berth with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory on Wednesday, paralleling her preparations for the upcoming Wimbledon tournament.

Andreeva, who had faced Tauson multiple times this season across various surfaces, struggled initially against the Dane's powerful serve. However, by staying calm and focused, she managed to break Tauson's serve in the second set, leveling the match and subsequently dominating the third set.

With this victory, Andreeva moves on to face Czech player Linda Noskova in the quarter-finals. The competition also saw Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova advance after a hard-fought match against Maria Sakkari. Meanwhile, Brazilian player Beatriz Haddad Maia overcame Elina Svitolina in a tight encounter, setting herself up against Italy's Jasmine Paolini.

(With inputs from agencies.)