Trickster Triumphs: Moutet's Underarm Serve Drama
French tennis player Corentin Moutet defeated Daniel Altmaier in the Mallorca Open using six underarm serves, securing a spot in the quarter-finals against Learner Tien. Moutet's tactics paid off despite a balanced success rate. Meanwhile, Bernard Tomic's campaign ended against Roberto Bautista Agut.
French tennis player Corentin Moutet employed six underarm serves in his second-round victory against Germany's Daniel Altmaier at the Mallorca Open. The charismatic athlete won three of those points, clinching the match 7-6(3) 7-6(3), and advancing to his first ATP Tour quarter-final of the year.
Moutet is now set to face American player Learner Tien in the quarters. Tien pulled off a significant upset by defeating top seed Ben Shelton, overcoming a second-set deficit to win 6-4 7-6(2). The anticipated match will see Moutet attempting to advance further in the tournament.
Meanwhile, Australian qualifier Bernard Tomic's promising run was cut short by Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, losing 6-3 6-3. Tomic had previously scored his first Tour-level victory since 2021 but couldn't maintain the momentum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
