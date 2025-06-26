Left Menu

Trickster Triumphs: Moutet's Underarm Serve Drama

French tennis player Corentin Moutet defeated Daniel Altmaier in the Mallorca Open using six underarm serves, securing a spot in the quarter-finals against Learner Tien. Moutet's tactics paid off despite a balanced success rate. Meanwhile, Bernard Tomic's campaign ended against Roberto Bautista Agut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 01:24 IST
French tennis player Corentin Moutet employed six underarm serves in his second-round victory against Germany's Daniel Altmaier at the Mallorca Open. The charismatic athlete won three of those points, clinching the match 7-6(3) 7-6(3), and advancing to his first ATP Tour quarter-final of the year.

Moutet is now set to face American player Learner Tien in the quarters. Tien pulled off a significant upset by defeating top seed Ben Shelton, overcoming a second-set deficit to win 6-4 7-6(2). The anticipated match will see Moutet attempting to advance further in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Australian qualifier Bernard Tomic's promising run was cut short by Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, losing 6-3 6-3. Tomic had previously scored his first Tour-level victory since 2021 but couldn't maintain the momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

