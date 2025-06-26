Dortmund Advances in Club World Cup with Svensson's Decisive Goal

A deft first-half goal by Daniel Svensson proved pivotal as Borussia Dortmund clinched a 1-0 win against South Korea's Ulsan HD, ensuring their advancement to the Club World Cup round of 16.

At Cincinnati's TQL Stadium, the German team demonstrated dominance from the start. Their offensive trio, comprising Jobe Bellingham, Felix Nmecha, and Karim Adeyemi, consistently pressured the Ulsan defense, laying the groundwork for success. The decisive moment came in the 36th minute with Bellingham's pass setting up Svensson for a no-fuss finish.

Despite Ulsan's second-half efforts, notably with Lee Jin-hyun's near-goal, Dortmund maintained their slim lead. They topped Group F, leading them to face either River Plate, Inter Milan, or Monterrey, the next challenge on their path in this prestigious tournament.

