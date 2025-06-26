Sports World Headlines: Players, Trades, and Contracts Unveiled

San Diego Padres' closer Robert Suarez will serve a reduced two-game suspension starting Wednesday after initially receiving a three-game ban for hitting Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani. The original suspension was mitigated after Suarez dropped his appeal.

In the NBA, Utah Jazz's John Collins has opted into a $26.58 million player option for next season, continuing his tenure after being traded from the Atlanta Hawks in 2023.

The Chicago White Sox have banned a fan for life after a disrespectful taunt directed at Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte about his late mother, illustrating the ongoing need for civility in sports events.

