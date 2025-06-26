Svensson Strikes: Dortmund Advances in Club World Cup

Daniel Svensson's pivotal 36th-minute goal guided Borussia Dortmund to a 1-0 win over Ulsan, advancing them to the Club World Cup's second round. Svensson masterfully finished after receiving a precise pass from Jobe Bellingham, following a defensive misstep by Ulsan.

In the intense heat of a 93-degree day, Dortmund showcased dominance with a 28-3 shot advantage over their opponents. The match at TQL Stadium attracted a crowd of 8,239, including U.S. Vice President JD Vance, highlighting the fixture's significance.

Dortmund's triumph secured their top position in Group F with seven points. Their upcoming challenge is against Monterrey in Atlanta on July 1. Meanwhile, American midfielder Gio Reyna made his tournament debut late in the game, thanks to FIFA's player priority rules for the Club World Cup.

