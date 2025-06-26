Left Menu

Race to Glory: Women's Euro 2025 Kicks Off in Switzerland

As the Women's Euro 2025 begins in Switzerland, England is optimistic about defending their title despite Spain being the favorites. The tournament features strong performances from European powerhouses like Germany, France, and rising teams such as Italy and Scandinavia. Switzerland, led by Pia Sundhage, aims to make a mark as the host nation.

The Women's Euro 2025 tournament is set to commence in Switzerland, with reigning champions England hopeful of retaining their title despite Spain entering as the bookmakers' favorites. Spain has enjoyed recent international success, positioning them at 2/1 odds to win, ahead of contenders like England, Germany, and France.

Chloe Kelly's dramatic extra-time goal in the 2022 final revitalized English women's football and helped elevate the Women's Super League domestically. However, Spain's dominance, highlighted by Barcelona's impressive squad depth, remains a formidable challenge.

Host nation Switzerland will look to outshine in Group A, along with competitors Norway, Iceland, and Finland. Meanwhile, Italy, Portugal, and Belgium in Group B aim to upset Spain's plans. Group C features top teams Germany and Sweden, with Denmark and Poland vying for recognition. England's Group D showdown with France, Netherlands, and Wales promises intense competition.

