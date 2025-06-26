Left Menu

Harvey Elliott's Painful Goal Celebration Raises Questions

Harvey Elliott's exuberant knee-slide celebration during England's victory over the Netherlands in the European Under-21 Championship left him in pain. Despite the mishap, Elliott's performance was instrumental in securing a 2-1 win, setting up a final against Germany. Elliott reflected on the incident humorously, acknowledging his mistake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:00 IST
Harvey Elliott might need to reconsider his goal celebration techniques after suffering from a painful knee slide. The midfielder experienced the mishap during England's 2-1 win against the Netherlands in the European Under-21 Championship semi-finals.

Elliott's misfortune occurred on the dry pitch of the Tehelne Pole stadium in Bratislava, Slovakia. Despite wincing in pain, Elliott continued the celebration unperturbed, as England secured the lead an hour into the match on Wednesday.

Although Netherlands equalised ten minutes later via Noah Ohio, Elliott proved decisive once again, securing the winning goal in the 86th minute. Reflecting on the incident, the tournament's standout player humorously suggested that it was a lesson learned, attributing the error to living in the moment.

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

Clinical-ready AI tool boosts breast cancer detection via decision tree algorithms

Agricultural productivity rises with formal credit access

