Harvey Elliott's Painful Goal Celebration Raises Questions

Harvey Elliott might need to reconsider his goal celebration techniques after suffering from a painful knee slide. The midfielder experienced the mishap during England's 2-1 win against the Netherlands in the European Under-21 Championship semi-finals.

Elliott's misfortune occurred on the dry pitch of the Tehelne Pole stadium in Bratislava, Slovakia. Despite wincing in pain, Elliott continued the celebration unperturbed, as England secured the lead an hour into the match on Wednesday.

Although Netherlands equalised ten minutes later via Noah Ohio, Elliott proved decisive once again, securing the winning goal in the 86th minute. Reflecting on the incident, the tournament's standout player humorously suggested that it was a lesson learned, attributing the error to living in the moment.