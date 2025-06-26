Harvey Elliott's Painful Goal Celebration Raises Questions
Harvey Elliott's exuberant knee-slide celebration during England's victory over the Netherlands in the European Under-21 Championship left him in pain. Despite the mishap, Elliott's performance was instrumental in securing a 2-1 win, setting up a final against Germany. Elliott reflected on the incident humorously, acknowledging his mistake.
Harvey Elliott might need to reconsider his goal celebration techniques after suffering from a painful knee slide. The midfielder experienced the mishap during England's 2-1 win against the Netherlands in the European Under-21 Championship semi-finals.
Elliott's misfortune occurred on the dry pitch of the Tehelne Pole stadium in Bratislava, Slovakia. Despite wincing in pain, Elliott continued the celebration unperturbed, as England secured the lead an hour into the match on Wednesday.
Although Netherlands equalised ten minutes later via Noah Ohio, Elliott proved decisive once again, securing the winning goal in the 86th minute. Reflecting on the incident, the tournament's standout player humorously suggested that it was a lesson learned, attributing the error to living in the moment.
ALSO READ
Pentagon Approves $215 Million Missile Sale to Netherlands
Sweden and Netherlands Boost Defense Budgets to Meet NATO Goals
Historic Triple Super Over Thriller: Netherlands Triumph Over Nepal
Netherlands Triumphs Over Nepal in Historic Triple Super Over Clash
Orange Shield: Netherlands Fortifies NATO Summit