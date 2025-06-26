Left Menu

Murray Ponders Possible Wimbledon Visit Amid British Prospects

Andy Murray, former Wimbledon champion, has no plans to attend the tournament unless a British player reaches the final or his children wish to go. Murray, who retired after the Paris Olympics, is optimistic about British men's tennis and anticipates success from fourth-seeded Jack Draper.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:21 IST
Murray Ponders Possible Wimbledon Visit Amid British Prospects
Andy Murray

Andy Murray, the celebrated British tennis player who conquered Wimbledon twice, has recently revealed he has no intention to attend the iconic tournament this year unless a compelling reason arises. Murray stated he does not typically go to watch tennis as a spectator. However, if a British player makes it to the finals or his children express interest in attending, he would consider going.

Having wrapped up his illustrious playing career post the Paris Olympics, Murray has ventured into coaching, notably joining Novak Djokovic's team briefly. Despite their partnership resulting in no trophies, Murray remains optimistic about the future of British tennis, expressing confidence in young players, particularly Jack Draper.

Ranked fourth in the world, Draper is poised to be a top seed during this year's Wimbledon tournament. Murray believes Draper, having proven his mettle in challenging situations before, will manage the pressures of top seeding effectively. As Murray looks forward, he acknowledges British men's tennis is in capable hands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

Clinical-ready AI tool boosts breast cancer detection via decision tree algorithms

Agricultural productivity rises with formal credit access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025