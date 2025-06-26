Monterrey Gears Up for Dortmund Showdown at Club World Cup

Monterrey prepares to face Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Club World Cup on Monday in Atlanta. The Mexican team advanced after a resounding 4-0 victory over Urawa Red Diamonds, securing second place in Group E behind Inter Milan.

The club, marking its 80th anniversary, has been a dominant force in the CONCACAF region, having won the Champions Cup five times since 2011. Head coach Domenec Torrent emphasized the gravity of the upcoming match, acknowledging Dortmund's strong reputation in Europe.

Torrent views the match as both a challenge and an opportunity to showcase Mexican football on an international stage, highlighting strategic adjustments and player utilization as crucial to their success.

