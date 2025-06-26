Record Sales: India-Australia White Ball Series Spurs Frenzy

The anticipation for the upcoming India vs Australia white ball series is at an all-time high among cricket enthusiasts, particularly the Indian diaspora. According to Cricket Australia, public sales of tickets have skyrocketed, surpassing 90,000 for the eight matches in just a fortnight.

The immense demand underscores the excitement, with tickets for the SCG ODI and Manuka Oval T20I selling out four months before the matches. Meanwhile, fixtures at the MCG and Gabba are also attracting significant interest. Over 16% of sales have been made by Indian fan clubs, with the Bharat Army and Fans India leading the charge.

Executive General Manager of Events & Operations, Joel Morrison, highlighted the exceptional response, noting the sell-out status as a reflection of the high interest among cricket fans. He remarked on the continued strong engagement following last summer's record-breaking Border-Gavaskar series, and urged fans to purchase early to ensure they don't miss out on this anticipated series.