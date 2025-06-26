Left Menu

P V Sindhu's Evolution: From Aggression to Endurance in Badminton

Indian shuttler P V Sindhu is adapting her badminton game from aggressive play to endurance-focused strategies in response to the evolving nature of women's singles. Despite a challenging season, Sindhu is working on maintaining her physical fitness and adapting her training under coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:13 IST
P V Sindhu's Evolution: From Aggression to Endurance in Badminton
P V Sindhu

P V Sindhu, the illustrious Indian badminton player, is adapting her playing style in response to the changing dynamics of women's singles matches. The former world champion has observed a shift from aggressive to more endurance-focused play, necessitating a re-evaluation of strategies and patience on the court.

This year has posed challenges for Sindhu, with several early exits from tournaments and only one quarterfinal appearance at the India Open. Working with coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama, Sindhu is making necessary adjustments to her game, emphasizing stamina and defensive play.

As she approaches her 30s, Sindhu is acutely aware of her body's resilience and is adopting a more selective approach to tournaments, focusing on achieving quality performances over quantity to avoid injury and enhance her competitiveness against top international athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025