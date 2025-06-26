P V Sindhu's Evolution: From Aggression to Endurance in Badminton

P V Sindhu, the illustrious Indian badminton player, is adapting her playing style in response to the changing dynamics of women's singles matches. The former world champion has observed a shift from aggressive to more endurance-focused play, necessitating a re-evaluation of strategies and patience on the court.

This year has posed challenges for Sindhu, with several early exits from tournaments and only one quarterfinal appearance at the India Open. Working with coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama, Sindhu is making necessary adjustments to her game, emphasizing stamina and defensive play.

As she approaches her 30s, Sindhu is acutely aware of her body's resilience and is adopting a more selective approach to tournaments, focusing on achieving quality performances over quantity to avoid injury and enhance her competitiveness against top international athletes.

