Wimbledon Champion Krejcikova Faces Injury Setback Ahead of Upcoming Tournament
Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova withdrew from the Eastbourne tournament due to a thigh injury. Her decision followed victories against British players and was made to ensure her fitness ahead of Wimbledon. As a result, French qualifier Varvara Gracheva advances to the semi-finals.
In a dramatic turn of events, Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova has been forced to pull out of the Eastbourne tournament due to a concerning thigh injury. This sudden setback came despite Krejcikova's stellar performances, having staved off match points to defeat British hopefuls Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage.
The 29-year-old Czech expressed her disappointment on social media, voicing regret at having to withdraw while citing soreness in her right thigh. "I've truly enjoyed my time down here the past week and loved being back on the grass," she commented, reflecting on her time at Devonshire Park.
Krejcikova's withdrawal arrives just days before she is set to defend her Wimbledon title, prompting her decision to focus on full recovery. Consequently, French qualifier Varvara Gracheva has smoothly advanced to the semi-finals in Eastbourne.
