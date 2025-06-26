Left Menu

Bengaluru Bravehearts Charge into RPL Semi-Finals with Thrilling Victory

Bengaluru Bravehearts secured a place in the RPL semi-finals as stars Philip Wokorach, Arpan Chhetri, and Liam Poulton led them to victory over Kalinga. Overcoming an early deficit, they surged to a 34-26 win, placing them second in the points table. They now face Mumbai Dreamers next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:41 IST
Bengaluru Bravehearts Rugby Team (Photo: RPL). Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru Bravehearts clinched a crucial victory to secure their semi-final berth in the ongoing Rugby Premier League (RPL) edition. Leading the charge were key players Philip Wokorach, Arpan Chhetri, and match star Liam Poulton, whose decisive tries helped shut down the Kalinga Black Tigers after an early challenge.

Poulton's performance proved pivotal, particularly as Kalinga showed potential to wrest control in the first half. Ultimately, Bengaluru's 34-26 victory, achieved by an 8-point margin, nudged them into second place in the points table, edging out Chennai Bulls due to a superior score difference.

Head Coach Francisco Hernandez expressed optimism saying, "Reaching the semi-finals lays the groundwork for our aim to win the tournament." The Bravehearts' recovery, marked by strategic plays from Wokorach and Chhetri, underlined their reputation for comebacks. Scott Curry, Co-Captain, emphasized the team's drive to win it all, anticipating their next clash with Mumbai Dreamers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

