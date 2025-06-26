Left Menu

Mbappé vs. PSG: A Legal Battle Unfolds

Kylian Mbappé has filed a legal complaint against Paris Saint-Germain, accusing them of moral harassment. Mbappé claims PSG owes him €55 million in unpaid wages and is dissatisfied with the club's treatment after he chose not to renew his contract. The conflict stems from unmet promises and contractual ambiguities.

Kylian Mbappé has launched a legal challenge against Paris Saint-Germain, accusing the Ligue 1 club of 'moral harassment' and claiming unpaid wages totaling €55 million ($61 million). The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed the filing, highlighting ongoing tensions between the star player and his former club.

The feud arises from Mbappé's dissatisfaction with how PSG managed his sidelining before the 2023-24 season, after he decided against extending his contract. He alleges PSG isolated him, a practice known in France as 'lofting,' usually reserved for disciplinary reasons.

Mbappé's move to Real Madrid came amidst disagreements over unmet promises regarding player acquisitions and contentious contract terms. Although offered a lucrative deal by PSG, Mbappé was unsettled by discrepancies in the contract duration and unmet guarantees, leading to continued strain and a public showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

