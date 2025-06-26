Left Menu

Rugby Premier League: A Sevens Revolution

The Rugby Premier League (RPL) garners global attention as the first-ever franchise-based Rugby Sevens tournament. With top international players showcasing outstanding performances, the event offers a new format, emphasizing recovery and player development, especially for Indian athletes. Christophe Reigt of the French Rugby Federation praised India's innovative approach.

Christophe Reigt, General Manager, French Rugby Federation (Photo: RPL). Image Credit: ANI
The Rugby Premier League (RPL) has rapidly become a focal point in the world of rugby, as it introduces the first-ever franchise-based Rugby Sevens tournament. The event has attracted significant international attention, with notable figures from the rugby community closely following its progress, including Christophe Reigt, General Manager of the French Rugby Federation.

Reigt, who was part of France's men's rugby sevens Olympic gold-winning team, emphasized the importance of witnessing this groundbreaking competition in India. 'For us at the French Rugby Federation, it was crucial to observe the RPL because it presents an entirely new format,' he stated. The league's structure, allowing players to have recovery time by limiting them to one game per day, marks a significant departure from traditional formats and showcases the league's innovative spirit.

The RPL has featured thrilling performances from renowned players like Akuila Rokolisoa and Jerry Tuwai. The involvement of such talents has only been possible due to World Rugby accommodating the tournament in their calendar. Reigt highlighted the significance of international stars playing in India, stating it's a vital step for the development of Indian Rugby by offering exposure to top-tier rugby. Local players, like Javed Hussain of the Hyderabad Heroes, have risen to the occasion, contributing to the league's dynamic atmosphere.

