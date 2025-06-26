Zimbabwe Gears Up for Crucial Sri Lanka White-Ball Series as World Cup Looms

Zimbabwe is set to host Sri Lanka for a significant white-ball series, comprising two ODIs and three T20Is, all slated to take place at Harare Sports Club. The action will begin with the ODIs on August 29 and 31, and the T20Is will follow in early September, preparing Zimbabwe for their upcoming ICC tournaments.

This series holds substantial importance for Zimbabwe, as the T20I matches will serve as vital preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final, held from September 19 to October 4. This event will determine the final two African nations advancing to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe Cricket's Managing Director, Givemore Makoni, expressed enthusiasm about the series, anticipating thrilling matches against Sri Lanka. The two teams last met in January 2024, when Sri Lanka triumphed in a three-match ODI series at home. Zimbabwe is also scheduled to host the ICC World Test Champions, South Africa, in a two-Test series followed by a tri-series involving the Proteas and New Zealand. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is concurrently engaged in the World Test Championship cycle with home matches against Bangladesh before embarking on their Zimbabwe tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)