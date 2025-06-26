Left Menu

End of an Era: Warren Deutrom Steps Down After Transformative Leadership at Cricket Ireland

Warren Deutrom will step down as Cricket Ireland's CEO at the end of August, concluding nearly two decades of growth and success. Under his leadership, Ireland gained Full Member/Test status in international cricket and saw significant infrastructure developments. The search for his successor is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:44 IST
End of an Era: Warren Deutrom Steps Down After Transformative Leadership at Cricket Ireland
Chief Executive Officer Warren Deutrom (Photo: Cricket Ireland). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Cricket Ireland has announced the impending departure of its Chief Executive Officer, Warren Deutrom, who will step down from his position at the end of August. Deutrom's tenure, spanning nearly 19 years, has been marked by significant achievements, most notably Ireland's elevation to Full Member/Test status with the International Cricket Council (ICC), a status held by only 12 of 108 cricket-playing nations.

Deutrom, who has dedicated nearly 30 years to cricket administration, including roles at the ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board, expressed mixed emotions about his decision. 'The role of Cricket Ireland CEO has been more than just a job; it's been a vocation. Achieving ICC Full Membership is a highlight I'll recall with pride,' he remarked. With new ICC funding, a World Cup to co-host, and other developments on the horizon, Deutrom feels confident in the future of Irish cricket.

Cricket Ireland Chairman Brian MacNeice praised Deutrom's influential leadership, stating that he leaves the organization in a far better place than he found it. As Cricket Ireland embarks on a comprehensive search for a new CEO, the focus remains on future growth and sustainability, building upon the solid foundation laid during Deutrom's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025