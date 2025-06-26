End of an Era: Warren Deutrom Steps Down After Transformative Leadership at Cricket Ireland

Cricket Ireland has announced the impending departure of its Chief Executive Officer, Warren Deutrom, who will step down from his position at the end of August. Deutrom's tenure, spanning nearly 19 years, has been marked by significant achievements, most notably Ireland's elevation to Full Member/Test status with the International Cricket Council (ICC), a status held by only 12 of 108 cricket-playing nations.

Deutrom, who has dedicated nearly 30 years to cricket administration, including roles at the ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board, expressed mixed emotions about his decision. 'The role of Cricket Ireland CEO has been more than just a job; it's been a vocation. Achieving ICC Full Membership is a highlight I'll recall with pride,' he remarked. With new ICC funding, a World Cup to co-host, and other developments on the horizon, Deutrom feels confident in the future of Irish cricket.

Cricket Ireland Chairman Brian MacNeice praised Deutrom's influential leadership, stating that he leaves the organization in a far better place than he found it. As Cricket Ireland embarks on a comprehensive search for a new CEO, the focus remains on future growth and sustainability, building upon the solid foundation laid during Deutrom's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)