Chennai Bulls Stamp Authority with Decisive Victory Over Kalinga Black Tigers

In the inaugural season of the Rugby Premier League (RPL), the Chennai Bulls showcased their dominance with a commanding 40-21 victory over the Kalinga Black Tigers at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex in Mumbai.

From the outset, the Bulls applied relentless pressure on the Tigers' defense. Vaafauese Maliko set the tone with an early try, establishing momentum for Chennai. Although the Black Tigers briefly responded with a try by Kyle Tremblay and conversion by Maurice Longbottom, the Bulls regained control.

Chennai extended their lead through stellar performances by Joseva Talacolo and Maliko, who added crucial tries. In the game's final phase, victories by Filipe Sauturaga and Alexander Davis sealed the win, rendering a late try by Lucas Lacamp insufficient for the Tigers.

(With inputs from agencies.)