Left Menu

Chennai Bulls Stamp Authority with Decisive Victory Over Kalinga Black Tigers

In a dominant display at the RPL's Season 1 in Mumbai, the Chennai Bulls triumphed over the Kalinga Black Tigers, winning 40-21. Key players Vaafauese Maliko and Joseva Talacolo led the charge for Chennai, overshadowing the Tigers' efforts despite tries from Kyle Tremblay and Lucas Lacamp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:15 IST
Chennai Bulls Stamp Authority with Decisive Victory Over Kalinga Black Tigers
Joseva Talacolo of Chennai Bulls during Rugby Premier League in action (Photo: RPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the inaugural season of the Rugby Premier League (RPL), the Chennai Bulls showcased their dominance with a commanding 40-21 victory over the Kalinga Black Tigers at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex in Mumbai.

From the outset, the Bulls applied relentless pressure on the Tigers' defense. Vaafauese Maliko set the tone with an early try, establishing momentum for Chennai. Although the Black Tigers briefly responded with a try by Kyle Tremblay and conversion by Maurice Longbottom, the Bulls regained control.

Chennai extended their lead through stellar performances by Joseva Talacolo and Maliko, who added crucial tries. In the game's final phase, victories by Filipe Sauturaga and Alexander Davis sealed the win, rendering a late try by Lucas Lacamp insufficient for the Tigers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025