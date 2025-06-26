Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic T20 World Cup Triumph

India's cricket team, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, claimed the ICC T20 World Cup title in 2024, ending an 11-year ICC trophy drought. In a thrilling final against South Africa, crucial performances from players like Virat Kohli and Axar Patel secured India's victory by seven runs, marking a pinnacle achievement for Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:07 IST
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic T20 World Cup Triumph
Team India (Photo: @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's cricket team, captained by Rohit Sharma, made history on June 29, 2024, by clinching the ICC T20 World Cup in Barbados, triumphing over South Africa by a narrow margin of seven runs. This victory signaled the end of an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy and marked Sharma's first such triumph as a captain.

Reflecting on the momentous occasion during JioHotstar's 'Champions Waali Feeling Phir Se' program, Sharma described the victory as 'the best moment of his life.' He shared his nervousness before the match, admitting he couldn't sleep and was overwhelmed by the anticipation, further fueled by the memory of losing to Australia in the 2023 ICC World Cup final.

A significant partnership between Virat Kohli and Axar Patel was central to India's triumph. Kohli's brilliant 76-run innings steadied the team's innings, assisted by Patel's aggressive knock of 47 in merely 31 balls, propelling India to 176/7. The bowlers, led by Bumrah and Pandya, maintained intense pressure, secured crucial wickets, and restricted South Africa to 169/8, securing an unforgettable win for India.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025