Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic T20 World Cup Triumph

India's cricket team, captained by Rohit Sharma, made history on June 29, 2024, by clinching the ICC T20 World Cup in Barbados, triumphing over South Africa by a narrow margin of seven runs. This victory signaled the end of an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy and marked Sharma's first such triumph as a captain.

Reflecting on the momentous occasion during JioHotstar's 'Champions Waali Feeling Phir Se' program, Sharma described the victory as 'the best moment of his life.' He shared his nervousness before the match, admitting he couldn't sleep and was overwhelmed by the anticipation, further fueled by the memory of losing to Australia in the 2023 ICC World Cup final.

A significant partnership between Virat Kohli and Axar Patel was central to India's triumph. Kohli's brilliant 76-run innings steadied the team's innings, assisted by Patel's aggressive knock of 47 in merely 31 balls, propelling India to 176/7. The bowlers, led by Bumrah and Pandya, maintained intense pressure, secured crucial wickets, and restricted South Africa to 169/8, securing an unforgettable win for India.