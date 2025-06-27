Faith Kipyegon's Unratified Record-Breaking Mile Attempt
Faith Kipyegon attempted to become the first woman to run a mile in under four minutes, clocking 4:06.42 in a highly supported project. Despite surpassing her own world record, the time won't be validated due to the use of male pacers, echoing Eliud Kipchoge's marathon achievement.
Kenyan runner Faith Kipyegon endeavored to make history by becoming the first woman to complete a mile in under four minutes during a Nike "Breaking4" initiative in Paris, clocking in at 4:06.42. Although her time was faster than her own world record, the presence of male pacers means it cannot be ratified.
Kipyegon, a triple world and Olympic 1,500 meters champion, aimed to reduce over seven seconds from her 2023 world record of 4:07.64. Her attempt was supported by a technology-enhanced kit and "super-spikes," but a team of male pacers aiding her disqualifies the record.
Despite not achieving the formal record, Kipyegon remains optimistic, thanking the audience for their encouragement and expressing hope for future success. She dreams of eventually breaking the four-minute mile barrier, reminiscent of historic achievements like Roger Bannister's sub-four-minute mile from 1954.
