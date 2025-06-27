Leandro Paredes Returns to Boca Juniors: A Star Midfielder's Homecoming

Argentine World Cup-winning midfielder Leandro Paredes is making a triumphant return to Boca Juniors next season, after accepting an offer from the iconic Argentine club, as confirmed by a club official.

The 30-year-old, currently playing for AS Roma, has a $3.5 million release clause in his contract, which he is now set to execute. Paredes, who started his career at Boca in 2010, will return to his roots after stints with Roma, Empoli, Zenit St Petersburg, Paris St Germain, and Juventus.

Boca Juniors is undergoing a major overhaul following a disappointing season, including an early exit from the Copa Libertadores. Paredes' return is part of their strategy to reclaim former glory on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)