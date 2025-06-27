Manchester City Dominates Juventus with Commanding Win

Manchester City stunned the football world by delivering a resounding 5-2 victory against Juventus in the Club World Cup on Thursday, reinforcing their contenders' status. The win in Orlando saw City as the only team progressing to the last 16 unbeaten, showcasing a masterful performance filled with clinical finishing.

The game marked Rodri's return to the starting lineup for City, playing 67 minutes after being out since September. This victory placed City top of Group G, meaning they will likely avoid Real Madrid in the next round, given that Real are expected to win against RB Salzburg and top Group H.

Juventus coach Igor Tudor acknowledged City's superiority, while goalscorer Teun Koopmeiners admitted the Italian side struggled against City's tactics. Meanwhile, City coach Pep Guardiola praised his players' commitment, emphasizing the significance of performance over past accomplishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)