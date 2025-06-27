Left Menu

Dominican Court Sentences Baseball Star Franco for Sexual Abuse

Dominican baseball player Wander Franco has been found guilty of sexually abusing a minor and received a suspended two-year prison sentence. The case involved a 14-year-old girl, with Franco accused of exploitation involving payments and travel. He was also fined and placed on MLB administrative leave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 03:58 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 03:58 IST
Dominican Court Sentences Baseball Star Franco for Sexual Abuse

Wander Franco, a professional baseball player from the Dominican Republic, was convicted of sexually abusing a minor and received a suspended sentence, a Dominican court announced on Thursday. Franco, formerly with the Tampa Bay Rays, must adhere to specific conditions to avoid serving time in prison.

The court found Franco guilty of exploiting a 14-year-old girl in his home country, involving financial transactions and travel, which constituted an exploitative relationship with her mother's consent. Notably, the court sentenced the victim's mother to a decade in prison for her involvement.

Judge Jakayra Veras remarked on the manipulation of the victim as the verdict was delivered. Franco has been under scrutiny since August 2023 and was suspended by Major League Baseball. Despite once being a prominent prospect, Franco no longer participates in major league games pending further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

