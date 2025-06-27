Women's Australian Open Returns: A Stand-alone Triumph

The Women's Australian Open is set to break away from its previous mixed-gender format, returning as a standalone event in 2026. Golf Australia has announced that the tournament will now be held independently, a move welcomed by many enthusiasts.

The event, which will be co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour, has been scheduled to take place at Adelaide's Kooyonga Golf Club from March 12-15. The shift in dates from its usual December slot suggests a strategic move to better align with international tours.

This change aims to increase participation from international players, particularly those from Asia, taking advantage of the proximity in scheduling to other co-sanctioned events. Adelaide, the South Australian state capital, has secured hosting rights for the next three years.