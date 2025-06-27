Xabi Alonso's Tactical Overhaul: Real Madrid's Bold New Era

In a strategic masterstroke, Real Madrid's freshly appointed manager, Xabi Alonso, orchestrated a decisive 3-0 victory over RB Salzburg, securing victory in Group H.

Departing from the traditional 4-3-3 setup, Alonso introduced a five-man defense reminiscent of earlier tactical eras. This change shattered Salzburg's defenses, paving the way for a significant win.

Players like Vinicius Jr capitalized on these tactics, contributing to Real's dominance. As Real Madrid prepares to face Juventus, Alonso's strategies will undergo intense scrutiny.