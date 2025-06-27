Left Menu

ICC Introduces Landmark Rule Changes to International Cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled significant updates to its playing conditions, including one ball per innings for the last 16 overs in ODIs, changes to boundary catch regulations, and the implementation of stop clocks in Test matches. These initiatives, aimed at enhancing the game, were recommended by the ICC Men's Cricket Committee.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a series of groundbreaking updates to its playing conditions across all formats, promising to elevate the sport's competitive edge. Among the prominent changes, a move back to one ball per innings for the final 16 overs in ODIs takes precedence.

In Test cricket, the introduction of stop clocks will enhance pacing, with penalties for delays exceeding the newly stipulated 60-second time frame between overs. Moreover, stricter protocols for boundary catches ensure that fielders must make solid landings within the boundary after airborne contact with the ball, reinforcing fair play.

The updates extend to concussion protocols and the DRS wicket zone, with further potential adaptations to be trialed from 2025. These comprehensive revisions, proposed by the ICC Men's Cricket Committee under Sourav Ganguly's leadership, are set to dominate future cricketing landscapes.

