Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz and Sabalenka Lead Exciting Opening Matches

Carlos Alcaraz begins his title defense at Wimbledon against Fabio Fognini. Aryna Sabalenka, top women's seed, faces Canadian Carson Branstine. The draw at the All England Club sets up intriguing first-round matches, including Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu's challenges. Britain's Jack Draper aims for glory as Alcaraz defends his title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, gears up for his third consecutive Wimbledon title, commencing his campaign against Fabio Fognini of Italy. Meanwhile, top seed Aryna Sabalenka starts her journey against Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine.

The Friday draw at the All England Club unveiled some thrilling matchups. Men's top seed Jannik Sinner faces Luca Nardi in the first round, while sixth seed Novak Djokovic will tackle Alexandre Muller, aiming to equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon singles titles.

Britain's Jack Draper, seeded fourth in men's singles, faces a challenging path if he desires to replicate Andy Murray's success. He might encounter Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz to claim the title, highlighting an electrifying tournament alongside other key players aiming for victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

