Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz and Sabalenka Lead Exciting Opening Matches

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, gears up for his third consecutive Wimbledon title, commencing his campaign against Fabio Fognini of Italy. Meanwhile, top seed Aryna Sabalenka starts her journey against Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine.

The Friday draw at the All England Club unveiled some thrilling matchups. Men's top seed Jannik Sinner faces Luca Nardi in the first round, while sixth seed Novak Djokovic will tackle Alexandre Muller, aiming to equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon singles titles.

Britain's Jack Draper, seeded fourth in men's singles, faces a challenging path if he desires to replicate Andy Murray's success. He might encounter Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz to claim the title, highlighting an electrifying tournament alongside other key players aiming for victory.

