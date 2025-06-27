Bhatia's Solid Start at Rocket Classic Amid Record-Breaking Rounds
Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia began the Rocket Classic with a 4-under 68, tying for 44th. Despite five birdies, he trails the leaders by six shots. The tournament saw record-breaking rounds, with Aldrich Potgieter and Kevin Roy shooting 10-under 62. Detroit Golf Club has been a player-friendly course since 2019.
Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia opened his campaign at the Rocket Classic with a solid 4-under 68, placing him in a tie for 44th after the first round.
Bhatia, ranked World No. 36, carded five birdies and one bogey, putting him six shots behind co-leaders Aldrich Potgieter and Kevin Roy, who both astonishingly shot a 10-under 62, setting a new tournament record.
The competition at the Detroit Golf Club, known for being one of the PGA Tour's most forgiving courses since its 2019 debut, also featured strong performances from Min Woo Lee, Max Greyserman, and Mark Hubbard, who all delivered impressive 63s, alongside others vying for the top spot.
