India to Host 2029 World Police and Fire Games

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his satisfaction as India was chosen to host the 2029 World Police and Fire Games on Friday, seeing it as a source of pride for the nation.

Ahmedabad's selection as the event's venue highlights its growing reputation as a sporting hub, according to Shah. The Games will feature participation from police, fire, and disaster services in over 50 sports categories.

Shah praised India's success in securing the event, attributing it to the country's extensive sports facilities developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)