India to Host 2029 World Police and Fire Games

Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrates India's selection as the host for the 2029 World Police and Fire Games. Ahmedabad will be the venue for the event featuring police, fire, and disaster services competing in over 50 sports disciplines. Shah praises India's sports infrastructure under PM Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:48 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his satisfaction as India was chosen to host the 2029 World Police and Fire Games on Friday, seeing it as a source of pride for the nation.

Ahmedabad's selection as the event's venue highlights its growing reputation as a sporting hub, according to Shah. The Games will feature participation from police, fire, and disaster services in over 50 sports categories.

Shah praised India's success in securing the event, attributing it to the country's extensive sports facilities developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

