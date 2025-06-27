Left Menu

Underdogs and Giants: The Contrasting Fates at the Club World Cup

The first round of the Club World Cup concluded with European and South American dominance. Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal was among the few non-European/South American teams to progress. Despite spirited performances, clubs from Asia and Africa struggled, highlighting the gap in competition levels.

The first round of the Club World Cup concluded in the U.S., maintaining the established order with European and South American teams primarily advancing to the knockout stages. Despite hopes for upsets, only three of the advancing teams are not from these regions.

Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, fortified with players from top European clubs, advanced alongside Mexico's Monterrey and Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi. Meanwhile, teams from other continents, like Asia and Africa, faced disappointing results, illustrating the disparity in competition. Al-Hilal managed a draw with Real Madrid and defeated Mexico's Pachuca, but these victories were rare.

Coaches noted the steep competition level. Brian Schmetzer of Seattle Sounders and Miguel Cardoso of Mamelodi Sundowns highlighted the challenge and learning experiences. Despite early exits, the tournament offered a unique platform, as noted by Egypt's Al Ahly coach Jose Riveiro, emphasizing the exposure and experience gained.

