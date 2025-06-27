Left Menu

India, Led by Pankaj Advani, Dominates Asian Snooker Team Championship

India made a strong entry into the semifinals of the Asian Snooker Team Championship with a convincing 3-0 victory over Qatar. Led by Pankaj Advani, the team outplayed their opponents in both singles and doubles matches, showcasing remarkable skill and teamwork throughout the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a stellar performance at the Asian Snooker Team Championship, India, under the leadership of snooker legend Pankaj Advani, secured a place in the semifinals after defeating Qatar 3-0.

Advani took charge by besting former world champion Ali Al Obaidli, achieving a 62-24 victory and setting a strong momentum for the Indian side.

Aditya Mehta contributed significantly with an impressive break of 86 during his 115-5 win over Bashar Abdul Majeed. Together with Brijesh Damani, the team clinched the doubles match, completing the whitewash with a 72-5 scoreline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

