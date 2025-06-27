India, Led by Pankaj Advani, Dominates Asian Snooker Team Championship
India made a strong entry into the semifinals of the Asian Snooker Team Championship with a convincing 3-0 victory over Qatar. Led by Pankaj Advani, the team outplayed their opponents in both singles and doubles matches, showcasing remarkable skill and teamwork throughout the event.
In a stellar performance at the Asian Snooker Team Championship, India, under the leadership of snooker legend Pankaj Advani, secured a place in the semifinals after defeating Qatar 3-0.
Advani took charge by besting former world champion Ali Al Obaidli, achieving a 62-24 victory and setting a strong momentum for the Indian side.
Aditya Mehta contributed significantly with an impressive break of 86 during his 115-5 win over Bashar Abdul Majeed. Together with Brijesh Damani, the team clinched the doubles match, completing the whitewash with a 72-5 scoreline.
