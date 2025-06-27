Turmoil at the Cathedral of Speed: Marquez's Hair-Raising Practice at Dutch Grand Prix

MotoGP's championship frontrunner, Marc Marquez of Ducati, endured two severe crash incidents during the Assen Grand Prix practice on a day marked by perilous conditions. The Spanish rider escaped significant injury and maintains a positive outlook as he contends with competition, holding a substantial points lead.

Marquez's crashes brought dramatic scenes to the Dutch Grand Prix, particularly a hazardous highside that saw him topple painfully into gravel. Despite the severity, the 32-year-old was fortunate to avoid major harm but recounted difficulties with the medium front tire's grip in the cooler weather conditions.

Similarly, his brother Alex, among nine riders to crash, was one of multiple incidents leading to red flags being raised. While Fabio Quartararo excelled in practice sessions, the chaotic day at Assen underscored the challenging conditions faced by competitors at this year's Grand Prix.