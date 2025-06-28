Australia Dominates with Commanding Win Over West Indies in Test Opener

Australia triumphed over West Indies with a commanding 159-run victory in the first test on Friday, thanks to Nathan Lyon's tail-end sweep following Josh Hazlewood's five-wicket masterclass. The victory was achieved on a rapidly deteriorating pitch that proved to be a bowler's paradise.

Lyon took the final two wickets with consecutive deliveries, ending Shamar Joseph's spirited 44-run innings from just 22 balls. West Indies, chasing an unlikely 301, collapsed for 141, handing the visitors a 1-0 series lead.

The match highlighted Australia's cricketing dominance, with Hazlewood dismissing key players including John Campbell and Brandon King, while Marnus Labuschagne's run-out of Alzarri Joseph underscored their supremacy in all facets of the game. Australia's strategic batting position, built by Beau Webster and Travis Head, set the stage for their triumph.

