Iga Swiatek's Grass Court Breakthrough

Iga Swiatek, the world-renowned five-time major champion, has reached the final at the Bad Homburg Open, marking her first appearance in a grass-court final. This marks the first final after more than a year for Swiatek, signaling her strong return to form.

Swiatek convincingly defeated World No. 4 Jasmine Paolini with a score of 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals, thus maintaining an impeccable 5-0 record against the future Wimbledon finalist. Swiatek expressed her satisfaction with the win, emphasizing the importance of not allowing Paolini to regain her foothold during the match.

Looking ahead, Swiatek is set to face formidable opponent Jessica Pegula in the final. Pegula advanced by overcoming Linda Noskova in a tightly contested match, eventually winning in three sets. Pegula is making her fifth final appearance this year, adding titles from Austin and Charleston to her achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)