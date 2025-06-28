Left Menu

Iga Swiatek's Grass Court Breakthrough

Iga Swiatek, a five-time major champion, reached her first final on grass at the Bad Homburg Open, her first final in over a year. She defeated Jasmine Paolini in straight sets and will face Jessica Pegula, who survived a tough match against Linda Noskova, for the title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamburg | Updated: 28-06-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 09:28 IST
Iga Swiatek's Grass Court Breakthrough
Iga Swiatek
  • Country:
  • Germany

Iga Swiatek, the world-renowned five-time major champion, has reached the final at the Bad Homburg Open, marking her first appearance in a grass-court final. This marks the first final after more than a year for Swiatek, signaling her strong return to form.

Swiatek convincingly defeated World No. 4 Jasmine Paolini with a score of 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals, thus maintaining an impeccable 5-0 record against the future Wimbledon finalist. Swiatek expressed her satisfaction with the win, emphasizing the importance of not allowing Paolini to regain her foothold during the match.

Looking ahead, Swiatek is set to face formidable opponent Jessica Pegula in the final. Pegula advanced by overcoming Linda Noskova in a tightly contested match, eventually winning in three sets. Pegula is making her fifth final appearance this year, adding titles from Austin and Charleston to her achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025