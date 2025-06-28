Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Spinning Sensation: Prabath Jayasuriya Leads Crushing Victory Over Bangladesh

Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya's five-wicket haul led Sri Lanka to a comprehensive innings and 78-run victory over Bangladesh, clinching a 1-0 win in the two-test series. Bangladesh's batting collapsed for just 133 runs in the second innings, unable to match their previous performance in Galle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 12:40 IST
Sri Lanka's cricket team triumphed over Bangladesh with a resounding innings and 78-run victory, thanks largely to spinner Prabath Jayasuriya's decisive five-wicket haul.

The tourists struggled on a spin-friendly Colombo pitch, failing to reach their first innings total of 247 runs, collapsing for just 133 in the second innings. This allowed Sri Lanka to secure a 1-0 win in the two-test series.

Pathum Nissanka was named player-of-the-match after scoring 158 runs, supported by Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis. Bangladesh's batting woes negated Najmul Hossain Shanto's first-test heroics, as Sri Lanka dominated the match.

