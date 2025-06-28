Left Menu

India Set to Host 2029 World Police and Fire Games in Prestigious Milestone

India will host the 2029 World Police and Fire Games for the first time, with Ahmedabad as the venue. Since 1985, these biennial games have highlighted the achievements of police, fire, and emergency services personnel globally. Indian contingents have previously won over 1,400 medals across eight editions.

Updated: 28-06-2025 13:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

India is set to make history as it prepares to host the 2029 World Police and Fire Games, a milestone hailed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a proud moment for the nation. Ahmedabad, a burgeoning hub for sports, has been selected as the event's venue.

Since their inception in 1985, these prestigious games have showcased the talents of serving and retired police, fire, and emergency personnel from around the world. The Indian police contingent, a formidable presence since its debut in the 2007 Adelaide games, has secured over 1,400 medals in just eight editions.

Hosting the games in 2029 highlights India's growing prominence in international sports, a development Shah attributes to the country's robust sports infrastructure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The announcement elevates India's status on the global stage, further positioning Ahmedabad as a key sporting destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

