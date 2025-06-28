Left Menu

Sri Lanka Triumph Over Bangladesh: Jayasuriya Spins Victory

Sri Lanka secured a convincing win against Bangladesh in their two-test cricket series. Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took five key wickets as Bangladesh collapsed to 133 runs in their second innings. Significant performances from Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, and Kusal Mendis ensured a commanding innings victory.

Sri Lanka claimed a significant victory over Bangladesh in their two-test cricket series, concluding with an innings and 78-run win. The triumph was largely due to spinner Prabath Jayasuriya's five-wicket haul, which saw Bangladesh flounder at just 133 runs in their second innings.

Throughout the series, Sri Lanka showcased outstanding performances. Pathum Nissanka's score of 158, supported by Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis, allowed Sri Lanka to establish a formidable 211-run lead. Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva praised the team's efforts, stating the victory was a morale booster.

Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who previously led his team to a draw in the first test, expressed his disappointment and announced his resignation as test captain. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are now gearing up for upcoming One-Day Internationals and Twenty20 matches.

