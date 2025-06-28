Lions Roar Back in Style with Crushing Win Over Western Force

The British & Irish Lions showcased their formidable prowess by decisively defeating the Western Force 54-7, launching their Australia tour with a commanding performance in front of a packed Perth Stadium.

Key contributors included Tomos Williams and Elliot Daly, who each scored twice, alongside captain Dan Sheehan and others who added to the scoreboard, as the team rebounded strongly from a recent defeat by Argentina.

Henry Pollock impressed in his first Lions appearance, contributing significantly to the victory. Despite the scoreline, the Force put up a commendable fight, with Nic White scoring their sole try, highlighting a spirited but ultimately overmatched effort.

