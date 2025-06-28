Left Menu

Luca di Montezemolo's Unforeseen Leap: From Ferrari Legacy to McLaren Boardroom

Former Ferrari chair Luca di Montezemolo joins McLaren's board, a surprising shift given historic Formula One rivalry. McLaren Group, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi's government, appointed Montezemolo director. Despite McLaren's independence from Ferrari, Montezemolo noted his continued affection for his former team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:57 IST
In a surprising shift, former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo has joined the board of McLaren, marking a significant move between two of Formula One's most storied rivals.

Montezemolo, noted for leading Ferrari through a successful era in the early 2000s, was appointed as a director of McLaren Group Holdings, now majority-owned by Abu Dhabi's government, on June 27.

Despite his new role, Montezemolo assured that his loyalty remains with Ferrari, stating his heart "is and always will be red," while affirming his involvement focuses on the automotive sector rather than Formula One.

(With inputs from agencies.)

