Paul Pogba's Monaco Revival: Journey After Doping Ban and Juventus Exit

Paul Pogba has officially joined AS Monaco following a free transfer agreement, marking a new chapter in his career. The French midfielder signed a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 club as he seeks to make a strong comeback after a doping ban.

The 32-year-old received a four-year suspension in February 2024 after testing positive for DHEA, a substance that increases testosterone. Successful appeal efforts in the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced his penalty to eighteen months, allowing him to return to action sooner than expected.

The move to Monaco comes after a difficult period at Juventus, where Pogba faced injuries and a disappointing tenure. The Turin-based club announced in November that they mutually agreed to part ways with Pogba, whose contract was set to end in 2026. Pogba's career highlights include a world record transfer to Manchester United in 2016 and a World Cup win in 2018.