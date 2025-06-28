Left Menu

Jessica Pegula Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek at Bad Homburg Open

Jessica Pegula defeated Iga Swiatek with a score of 6-4, 7-5 to win the Bad Homburg Open, marking her third title win of 2025. Despite Swiatek's powerful serve, Pegula emerged victorious, extending Swiatek's title drought since 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Badhomburg | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:23 IST
Jessica Pegula

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula emerged victorious against five-time major champion Iga Swiatek at the grass-court Bad Homburg Open, winning 6-4, 7-5 on Saturday. This victory marks Pegula's third title of the 2025 season, adding to her triumphs in Austin and Charleston, and her ninth career title at the age of 31.

Iga Swiatek, the fourth seed at the WTA 500 tournament in Germany, continued her year-long title drought, having not secured a win since her 2024 French Open victory. Despite her powerful serve and nine aces in the final, Swiatek fell short against Pegula's solid performance.

In what was their first encounter on grass out of 11 career meetings, Pegula managed to clinch victory by saving the only break point she faced and winning a higher percentage of points on both her first and second serves. As the Wimbledon tournament approaches, both players aim to push beyond their previous bests in the competition.

