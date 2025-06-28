Left Menu

Paul Pogba: Monaco's New Hope Amidst Career Challenges

Paul Pogba joins Monaco on a two-year contract to revive his career after injuries and a doping ban. The former Juventus and Manchester United midfielder returns to the French league for the first time in his professional career, aiming to lift Monaco's prospects in Ligue 1.

In a move aimed at revitalizing his once-glorious career, former France midfielder Paul Pogba has signed a two-year contract with AS Monaco. Announced on Saturday, the transfer allows Pogba to re-enter top-flight French football following a period marred by injuries and a doping-related suspension.

The announcement, made via a video and statement on Monaco's official platforms, features Pogba sporting the club's distinctive red-and-white jersey. At 32, Pogba, who has played at top clubs like Juventus and Manchester United, has been searching for a new chapter since his departure from Juventus last year.

Monaco's third-place finish in Ligue 1 last season means they are eyeing a formidable presence in both domestic and European competitions. Pogba's return to France, where he initially developed his skills at Le Havre's academy, is seen as a bold move to enhance their squad and aspirations for the upcoming season.

