Paulinho's Late Heroics Propel Palmeiras to Club World Cup Quarters
Paulinho scored an extra-time winner to secure Palmeiras' victory over Botafogo, advancing them to the Club World Cup quarter-finals. The tense match, played in Philadelphia's heat, saw Palmeiras reduced to 10 men following Gustavo Gomez's red card. They will next face Benfica or Chelsea.
In a thrilling encounter, Paulinho came off the bench to seal Palmeiras' victory with a dramatic extra-time goal, beating Botafogo 1-0, on Saturday. This crucial win booked Palmeiras' slot in the Club World Cup quarter-finals, as they ended a two-year drought against their rivals.
The intense match, held in Philadelphia's stifling summer heat, remained scoreless through 90 minutes. Paulinho, however, made the difference by cutting in from the right and dispatching a slick shot past Botafogo goalkeeper John in the 100th minute, securing the lead for Palmeiras.
Despite Botafogo's efforts to level the score, they couldn't capitalize on Palmeiras' disadvantage after Gustavo Gomez's red card. Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira praised his team's resilience. They are now set to face either Benfica or Chelsea in Philadelphia this Friday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
