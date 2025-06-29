Left Menu

Toulouse Triumphs in Thrilling Top 14 Finale

Toulouse emerged victorious in their third consecutive Top 14 final, narrowly defeating Bordeaux Begles 39-33 after extra time. Despite missing key players and facing a fierce Bordeaux side, Toulouse capitalized on crucial penalties and tries to secure their record-extending 24th French championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 03:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 03:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an exhilarating Top 14 final, Toulouse claimed their third consecutive title by edging out Bordeaux Begles 39-33 in extra time on Saturday. Thomas Ramos was pivotal in the closing stages, securing two vital penalties for Toulouse after Bordeaux's Maxime Lucu had forced extra time with a last-minute penalty.

Toulouse dominated early with Anthony Jelonch's try and a brace from Jack Willis, yet Bordeaux remained competitive with tries from Damian Penaud, Matthieu Jalibert, and Guido Petti. Despite being without star player Antoine Dupont, Toulouse notched an 11th straight final win, following last year's decisive victory over Bordeaux.

Bordeaux fought back hard, particularly after Toulouse capitalized on Petti's yellow card for the opening try. However, powerful performances from Willis before halftime and throughout extra time secured Toulouse's victory, all while star France internationals Romain Ntamack and Louis Bielle-Biarrey were sidelined due to injuries.

